Devonta Smith A Disputable WR2/Flex With Jalen Hurts Out
2 weeks agoPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith will look to bounce back in Week 17 when the team hosts the Dallas Cowboys. Smith caught six of his seven targets for 51 yards in Week 16, failing to score for the first time in three games. Despite being a steady presence in the Eagles' passing game, his production has fluctuated due to the team's run-first tendencies and recent quarterback uncertainty. Smith has amassed 197 yards and two touchdowns on 21 catches over his last three outings. The matchup against Dallas presents an opportunity, as the Cowboys rank poorly in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers. However, with Jalen Hurts out with a concussion, Smith's ceiling will depend on the efficiency of backup Kenny Pickett. Fantasy managers should consider Smith a low-end WR2/Flex for Week 17.
Source: RotoBaller
