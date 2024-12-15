Derrick Henry Has Quiet Day On The Ground
3 weeks agoBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry tallied just 67 yards on 14 attempts during their victory over the New York Giants. He did not see a target in the passing game. This was a surprisingly poor showing for the veteran running back, who averaged 108.2 rushing yards per game entering this contest. The Ravens were doing all of their damage through the air which took some of the workload off Henry as Jackson tallied 290 passing yards. The Ravens also played with a sizeable lead throughout the second half, which allowed them to turn to Rasheen Ali to run out the clock. Despite the quiet output, fantasy managers should still view the 30-year-old as a top-12 option in all matchups throughout the remainder of the season. Next weekend, he will face the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have allowed the 11th-fewest PPR points to opposing running backs this season.
Source: ESPN.com
