Derek Carr Evaluated For Hand Injury, Potential Concussion
3 days agoNew Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (right hand, head) exited during the fourth quarter of Sunday's Week 14 win over the New York Giants and did not return. The veteran quarterback took a hit and landed awkwardly after one of his rushing attempts. He was quickly taken to the locker room for evaluation, and Ross Jackson of LouisianaSports.net reports that Carr has a right-hand injury and is being assessed for a potential concussion. He finished Sunday's contest having completed 20 of 31 passes for 219 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also rushed for 12 yards. Jake Haener is expected to fill in at quarterback for the duration of Carr's absence. The Saints return to action next Sunday against the Washington Commanders.
Source: Ross Jackson
