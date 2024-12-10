Defensive Lineman Henry Anderson Announces Retirement
3 days agoFormer Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, New England Patriots, and Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Henry Anderson announced his retirement on Tuesday. The 2015 third-round pick by the Colts out of Stanford appeared in 89 NFL games and compiled 188 tackles, 11.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, eight pass deflections, and 20.5 run stuffs. Anderson last played for the Panthers in 2022, racking up 18 total tackles. He now heads into retirement at 33 years old after an eight-year professional career.
Source: Rich Cimini -- ESPN
