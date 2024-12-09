Deebo Samuel Sr. Flops Again In 38-13 Rout Of Chicago
3 days agoSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. once again had fantasy managers shaking their heads during a 38-13 blowout of the Chicago Bears on Sunday in Santa Clara. While technically an improvement from last week, two catches on three targets for 22 yards and five carries for 13 yards rushing isn't what one expects when checking the box score after a 38-point offensive output. Sunday marked the fourth-consecutive performance for Samuel Sr. with under five half-PPR points. Chicago appeared to spend most of the game in zone coverage -- which was vanquished not by perennial zone-beater Samuel Sr., but by wideout Jauan Jennings and tight end George Kittle. Samuel Sr. will be hard to start in the fantasy playoffs when he gets his next chance in Week 15 on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara.
Source: ESPN.COM
Source: ESPN.COM