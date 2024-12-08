De'Andre Hunter Available Versus Nuggets
3 days agoAtlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (knee) is good to go for Sunday's matchup against Denver. He keeps managing a knee injury but has been upgraded from questionable to available. Hunter will make his 11th consecutive appearance and will have extra fantasy value on Sunday, as Jalen Johnson (shoulder) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (quadriceps) won't be in the lineup. The absences also give a boost to Larry Nance Jr., who will replace Johnson in the starting lineup.
Source: Atlanta Hawks
Source: Atlanta Hawks