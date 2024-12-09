DeAndre Hopkins Scores In Week 14 Win
2 days agoKansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins caught four passes for 32 yards and a touchdown in the 19-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Hopkins saw a team-high nine targets on Sunday night but reeled in just four and averaged eight yards per catch. The veteran receiver was the only Chief to find the endzone against the stingy Chargers defense, demonstrating Patrick Mahomes' trust in him. Hopkins has provided a safe floor over his last three games and will look to continue that trend next week against the Cleveland Browns. The Browns rank 24th in fantasy points allowed to opposing wide receivers this season, making them one of the more advantageous matchups. Hopkins has seen nine targets in the last two games, meaning Mahomes often looks in his direction. Fantasy managers should feel comfortable with Hopkins in their starting lineups.
Source: Kansas City Chiefs - Twitter
