David Pastrnak Good To Go Tuesday
3 days agoBoston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (upper body) will play against Winnipeg on Tuesday. Pastrnak skipped Monday's practice but won't have to sit out his first game of the season. A recent four-game point streak has given Pastrnak's scoring account a good boost, putting him on nine goals and 18 assists with 29 games played. Boston's star forward has yet to reach double figures in goals despite firing off 115 shots on the net. His career average is nearly two times better than his current 7.8 shooting percentage, meaning Pastrnak should start to produce offense at a better rate in the near future.
Source: Boston Bruins
