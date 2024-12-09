David Pastrnak Battling An Upper-Body Injury
2 days agoBoston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (upper body) missed Monday's practice. The star winger is nursing an upper-body injury, but Boston is "hopeful" of having him in the lineup on Tuesday against Winnipeg. Pastrnak hasn't missed any games this season thus far, going for nine goals and 18 assists in 29 outings. He hasn't been at his best, but Pastrnak's recent form deserves highlighting, as the Czech forward has logged five points (one goal, four assists) during a four-game scoring streak. Tyler Johnson will likely enter the lineup on Tuesday if Pastrnak isn't healthy enough to play, with the team needing to find a new top-line winger.
Source: Conor Ryan
