David Njoku Scores Two TDs In Week 13 Loss
3 days agoCleveland Browns tight end David Njoku caught nine of his 17 targets for 52 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-32 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 13's Monday night game. Njoku set a career-high with his 17 targets while scoring on eight and four-yard receptions in the first half. The veteran tight end now has caught 49 passes for 397 yards and four touchdowns in nine games this season. A locked-in TE1 in fantasy the rest of the way, Njoku will now prepare to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week 14.
Source: NFL.com
