David Montgomery Turns In Fantasy Dud In Week 15
3 weeks agoDetroit Lions running back David Montgomery carried the ball five times for four rushing yards in Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills. Montgomery was stymied by the Bills defense on his limited rushing opportunities but he did haul in four passes for 31 receiving yards. The Lions were chasing points for much of this game and largely abandoned the run game. Montgomery's pass-game involvement helped salvage his statistical night in a small way but it was a largely disappointing outing for the normally reliable fantasy running back. Jahmyr Gibbs was more involved in the passing game and had a much more productive night out of the backfield. It was a game to forget for Montgomery mostly due to the game script.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN