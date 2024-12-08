Darcy Kuemper Sharp In Return
3 days agoLos Angeles Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper was sharp in his return to action on Saturday as he stopped 22 of the 23 shots he faced en route to defeating the Minnesota Wild. Kuemper missed the previous eight contests due to an undisclosed injury, and he looked very well, especially against one of the top teams in the league. The Wild's lone goal came on a Yakov Trenin wrist shot late in the final frame. Before his injury, Kuemper lost his previous three outings. Overall, through his first 11 games in Los Angeles, the 34-year-old has posted a .904% SV with a 2.50 GAA. Fantasy managers should expect Kuemper to split time with Dave Rittich for the time being, as he will likely be eased into action given his recent injury.
Source: NHL.com
