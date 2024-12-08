D'Andre Swift Suiting Up In Week 14
3 days agoChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (quadricep) is officially active for Sunday's Week 14 contest against the San Francisco 49ers. Swift had been listed as questionable but was trending toward playing. He'll suit up as the Bears' primary option out of the backfield and could even see a few extra opportunities with backup running back Roschon Johnson (concussion) sidelined. Swift ranks as the overall RB19 in PPR leagues this season but has been held to single-digit fantasy points in each of the last two weeks. He'll look to bounce back as a high-end RB2 this week versus the 49ers' suspect run defense.
Source: Kevin Fishbain
