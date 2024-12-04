Dan Vladar Cools Down Blue Jackets
2 days agoCalgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar registered his second shutout of the season on Tuesday in a 3-0 win against Columbus. The Blue Jackets headed to Calgary after scoring at least four goals in six consecutive games, but they tested Vladar just 16 times and ended up without a goal for the first time in 2024-25. Vladar improved to 5-5-3 for the season. He has allowed 2.66 goals with a .904 save percentage. The Czech netminder continues to share the workload with Dustin Wolf, and both have done well. They have recorded a combined save percentage of .911, tying for seventh-best among all teams in the league.
Source: ESPN
