Damian Lillard Will Return On Saturday Night
2 weeks agoMilwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (calf, illness) will return from a four-game absence for Saturday's meeting with the Chicago Bulls. The 34-year-old has played well this season, averaging 25.7 points, 7.5 assists, and 37.1% shooting from behind the arc. But with Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness) sidelined, Lillard could be even more productive, giving him added value for both redraft and DFS formats.
Source: Chris Haynes
