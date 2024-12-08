Dalton Kincaid Won't Suit Up Against Rams
3 days agoBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee) will officially miss his third consecutive game while he nurses a knee injury. Since Keon Coleman (wrist) will also miss Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, the main pass-catchers will be Dawson Knox, Amari Cooper, Khalil Shakir, and Curtis Samuel. In the team's Week 13 win, Knox registered two receptions for 56 yards on two targets, and the Rams give up the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.
Source: Adam Schefter
