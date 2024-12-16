Courtland Sutton Salvages His Fantasy Day With Touchdown Against Colts
3 weeks agoDenver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton was quiet by his recent standards in the team's 31-13 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Empower Field in Week 15. Sutton led the Broncos in targets yet again with nine, but he only hauled in three catches for team-high 32 yards. However, a 20-yard touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter to put the game away salvaged his line for fantasy managers. Quarterback Bo Nix struggled to get going in this one for the first time in a while and finished with only 130 total passing yards. Sunday's outing was Sutton's first with under 70 receiving yards since his zero-target performance in the Week 7 win over the Saints. Fantasy managers can't really complain. Sutton has seen at least eight targets in seven straight games and should remain a must-start with a high target share in a big divisional clash against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16 on Thursday night.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com