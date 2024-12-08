Cordarrelle Patterson A Risky Choice For Week 14
3 days agoPittsburgh Steelers running back Cordarrelle Patterson saw six touches during last week's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The veteran back rushed three times for 16 yards while hauling in all three of his targets for an additional 37 yards through the air. The Steelers have found a way to get Patterson involved in the offense, but his role is unlikely to expand with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren healthy right now. The expectation is that Patterson will few a handful of touches, but it's unlikely to be enough to warrant streaming him in any fantasy formats.
Source: ESPN
