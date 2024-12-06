Connor McDavid Sets Up Four Goals In Thursday's Win
2 hours agoEdmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid tallied four assists in Thursday's high-scoring 6-3 win over Columbus. In the process, McDavid became only the fourth player in NHL history to register 120-plus assists in a calendar year. Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, and Adam Oates were previously the only players to achieve it. It was his 10th career four-assist game. The Oilers captain had a quiet start to the season by his standards but is certainly firing on all cylinders now. In his last 12 appearances, McDavid has totaled nine goals and 16 assists. This puts him on 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) for the season with 23 games played.
Source: ESPN
