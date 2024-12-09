Cole Sillinger Sustains A Lower-Body Injury Sunday
2 days agoColumbus Blue Jackets forward Cole Sillinger (lower body) did not complete Sunday's matchup against Winnipeg. He didn't see any ice time in the third period after getting hurt while blocking a shot in the second. Sillinger finished the game scoreless in 8:44 of ice time. On Sunday, Sillinger didn't contribute anything offensively, but he's had a strong campaign overall and is on track to shatter his previous career-best points tally of 32. Through 26 outings, Sillinger has recorded four goals and 14 assists. He's averaged a point per game across his last nine appearances.
Source: Columbus Blue Jackets PR
