Cole Sillinger Available On Tuesday
3 days agoColumbus Blue Jackets forward Cole Sillinger (lower body) will play against Philadelphia on Tuesday. His status for the game was initially up in the air after Sillinger sustained a lower-body injury in Sunday's 4-1 win against Winnipeg. Sillinger has been quietly good this season, recording 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 26 games. He has logged two multi-point outings in five December appearances, posting a goal and four assists. We should see Sillinger in his normal role on the third line on Tuesday, next to Zachary Aston-Reese and Mathieu Olivier.
Source: Jeff Svoboda
Source: Jeff Svoboda