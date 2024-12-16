Chuba Hubbard Sputters In Week 15 Loss To Dallas
3 weeks agoCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard rushed for 32 yards on 10 carries while catching four passes for 17 yards in Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He was expected to be the sole proprietor of the backfield with Jonathon Brooks (knee) out for the season. The Cowboys had the 30th-ranked rush defense in the league, and Hubbard was coming off a strong performance against the Philadelphia Eagles. But a running back can underperform in the fantasy playoffs on any given Sunday. Carolina fell behind to the Cooper Rush-led Dallas squad and all but abandoned its run game. Hubbard will look to rebound against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16.
Source: ESPN
