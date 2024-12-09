Chuba Hubbard Has Bounce-Back Week Against Eagles
2 days agoCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard re-established himself as a premier 2024 halfback in Week 14, rushing for 92 yards and a touchdown on 26 attempts and tallying four catches for 15 yards in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. With rookie Jonathon Brooks (knee) leaving the game in the first quarter, Hubbard took on the full spectrum of backfield workload, coming two carries shy of his season high. While the extent of Brooks' injury is unclear, one could expect Carolina to be very cautious with him as we enter the season's final stretch. Following a gauntlet of tough run defenses, Hubbard and company will face a reeling Dallas squad in Week 15, ranked 27th against running backs.
Source: ESPN
