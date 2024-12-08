Christian Braun Active Versus Hawks
3 days agoDenver Nuggets guard/forward Christian Braun (quadriceps) will play on Sunday against Atlanta. The team has upgraded him from probable to available. Braun carries a quadriceps injury, but it hasn't impacted his performances. In Saturday's 122-113 loss to Washington, Braun recorded 14 points with 7-for-14 shooting in 38 minutes, adding a pair of rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block to his line. He's shooting 50 percent for the month but, strangely, hasn't yet hit a single shot from downtown with eight attempts.
Source: Denver Nuggets
