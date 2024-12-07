Christian Braun Active On Saturday
4 days agoDenver Nuggets guard/forward Christian Braun (quadriceps) has been upgraded from probable to available ahead of tip-off against Washington on Saturday. A right quadriceps contusion isn't enough to keep Braun off the court. On Saturday, he also gets an opportunity to play a larger role, as two of Denver's starters -- Jamal Murray (hamstring) and Aaron Gordon (calf) -- will be missing from the lineup. Braun is enjoying a fine campaign with averages of 15.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.3 steals.
Source: Bennett Durando
