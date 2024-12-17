Chiefs Release Clyde Edwards-Helaire
2 weeks agoThe Kansas City Chiefs released running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on Monday. Edwards-Helaire's disappointing tenure in Kansas City officially comes to an end after he didn't play a single down for the team in 2024. The 25-year-old began the regular season on the Non-Football Illness list due to personal issues and was a healthy scratch in each of the team's last nine games. The Chiefs originally selected him as the 32nd overall pick in 2020 out of LSU, but CEH never lived up to his lofty draft stock in his four seasons with the team. In total, he had 441 rushing attempts for 1,845 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and 12 touchdowns while catching 89 passes for 765 yards and seven more TDs in 48 games (32 carries). Edwards-Helaire is still rather young and should latch on with another organization, but he's going to need to work his way up and prove that his head is in the right place.
Source: The 33rd Team - Ari Meirov
