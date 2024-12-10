Chase Brown Remains Highly Productive As Receiver On MNF
1 day agoCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown rushed for 58 yards on 14 carries during Monday's Week 14 win over the Dallas Cowboys. More importantly, he caught six of eight targets for an additional 65 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. The 24-year-old has been quite special since taking over as the Bengals' No. 1 running back, ranking as the overall RB7 in half-PPR leagues despite enduring a bye week. Brown's productivity and overall heavy volume make him a mid-range fantasy RB1 option despite next week's matchup against a strong Tennessee Titans run defense.
Source: RotoBaller
