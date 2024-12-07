Charlie Lindgren Earns Victory On Friday
4 days agoWashington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren stopped 20 of the 21 shots he faced en route to defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs. Lindgren's lone blemish came in the second frame when John Tavares beat him on his backhand. This was also a nice bounce-back showing for the 30-year-old, as he has allowed nine goals over his past two starts combined. This was only the second time this season that Lindgren allowed just one goal or fewer. Since the start of November, Lindgren has held a .900% SV with a modest 2.91 GAA. Throughout the season, Lindgren and Logan Thompson have shared the Washington crease. However, given that Thompson boasts a 10-1 record, fantasy managers should continue to expect him to see the slight majority of starts.
Source: NHL.com
