Chargers Defense Does Well In A Tough Week 14 Matchup
3 days agoThe Los Angeles Chargers defense played well despite a tough matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 14 loss. The Bolts were able to limit Patrick Mahomes and his offense to 306 total yards and 19 points. They sacked the quarterback three times, but weren't able to record any turnovers or scores. In total, it was good for a five point performance in standard scoring leagues. They'll face the Tampa Bay offense in Week 15 coming up.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com