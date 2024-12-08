Cedrick Wilson Jr. Avoidable For Week 14
3 days agoNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. hasn't done much on the field this season. Last week, Wilson hauled in his lone target for 19 yards in the loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Saints are banged up at wideout which has put Wilson higher on the depth chart. However, Wilson still hasn't been involved much in the offense lately. At this point, fantasy managers should look elsewhere for help with Wilson having three receptions since Week 9.
Source: ESPN
