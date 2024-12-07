Cardinals Have Limited Options For Nolan Arenado Trade
4 days agoESPN's Buster Olney writes that the St. Louis Cardinals are working from a limited list of options of third baseman Nolan Arenado's preferred teams as they consider their trade possibilities for the future Hall of Famer. The Cardinals are shifting their plans this offseason with an eye more toward the future while playing most of their youngsters in 2025, so the 33-year-old Arenado is being shopped this winter. Even though he's still one of the best defensive third basemen in the game, Arenado is willing to shift to first base in 2025 to create more roster flexibility for a contending team that might be interesting in acquiring him. Some teams that could make sense for Arenado include the Red Sox, Dodgers, Astros, Yankees, Mariners and Blue Jays. Offensively, Arenado has been on the decline since he came to St. Louis, and he had just 16 homers in 2024. In addition, he had career-worst marks in average exit velocity (86.3 mph), hard-hit rate (31.6%) and barrel rate (3.2%).
Source: ESPN - Buster Olney
