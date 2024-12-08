Cameron Payne Misses Second Consecutive Game
4 days agoNew York Knicks point guard Cameron Payne (elbow) is not ready to rejoin the lineup on Saturday against Detroit. A left elbow problem will keep Payne sidelined for a second consecutive game. Miles McBride and Tyler Kolek will get additional work off the bench on Saturday. The pair may also benefit from the fact that Jalen Brunson (back) is dealing with an injury and might not have a full workload. Kolek has yet to prove his worth as a rookie, but McBride has been performing well off the Knicks bench all year.
Source: Kristian Winfield
