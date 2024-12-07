Cameron Dicker Looks For Another Good Game In Week 14
4 days agoLos Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker will look for another strong performance on Sunday Night Football in Week 14 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Dicker has been solid and consistent in his sophomore season, much as he was his rookie year. He's finished as a top-15 fantasy kicker in nine of his 12 games, and a top-eight option six times. There's no reason to think he won't repeat a similar performance in what should be a close divisional clash.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller