Cam Talbot To Miss At Least Two More Games
4 days agoDetroit Red Wings goaltender Cam Talbot (lower body) will remain on the shelf Saturday versus Colorado and won't be ready to return on Monday against Buffalo, either. The veteran has already sat out two games with a lower-body injury. Per Ansar Khan of MLive.com, Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde has confirmed that Alex Lyon (lower body) also isn't ready to return, so the team will continue to lean on Ville Husso between the sticks. The Finnish netminder has yet to taste victory in 2024-25, going 0-3-2 with a 3.69 goals-against average and a .877 save percentage. It's been a nightmare so far for Husso, and things could get ugly for him again on Saturday against an Avalanche offense that Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen power. Sebastian Cossa, who has yet to make his NHL debut, will continue to work as the Red Wings backup.
Source: Ansar Khan
