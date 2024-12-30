Calvin Ridley Leads Titans With 84 Receiving Yards
1 week agoTennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley managed his second solid performance in a row in Week 17, hauling in five receptions for 84 yards and running for seven more on one attempt in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was Ridley's first time leading his team in receiving yards since Week 14–another matchup against Jacksonville. It was also his most in a game in his last five outings. Ridley still tied for second-most targets on Tennessee (six) with fellow WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, trailing behind tight end Chig Okonkwo yet again. However, after catching a touchdown last weekend, this is the best two-game stretch out of Ridley since the middle of the season. Next week, he's home against a Texans defense, allowing the fifth-most points to opposing fantasy wideouts this year.
Source: ESPN
