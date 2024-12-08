Calvin Austin III Clears Concussion Protocol, On The Flex Radar With Pickens Out
3 days agoPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (concussion) has been removed from the injury report ahead of the Week 14 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Austin has been cleared of concussion symptoms and will suit up on Sunday. Over the last two games, Austin has five receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns. The 25-year-old has been a boom-or-bust option throughout the season, and that will remain true for Week 14. George Pickens was a surprise inactive on Sunday, making Austin Pittsburgh's top wide receiver option this week. With six teams on the bye and Austin set to see an increase in targets, fantasy managers can stream Austin as a FLEX option in most leagues against the Browns.
Source: ESPN
