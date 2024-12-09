Calvin Austin III Held To One Catch Against Browns
3 days agoPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III hauled in just one of his four targets for four yards in a 27-14 win over the Cleveland Browns. Austin was questionable earlier in the week due to a concussion he suffered in Week 13 but managed to clear the league's protocols and suit up on Sunday. However, he failed to make much of an impact, even with George Pickens (hamstring) sidelined. Austin, who has four touchdowns this season, has flashed potential as a vertical threat but has not been nearly consistent enough to warrant weekly consideration for fantasy purposes. With Mike Williams getting more involved this week, Austin is only worth rostering in deeper dynasty formats ahead of a Week 15 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.
