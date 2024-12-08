Bucky Irving Expected To Play Vs. Raiders
4 days agoAccording to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie running back Bucky Irving (hip, back) is expected to play in Week 14 when his team lines up against the Las Vegas Raiders. The rookie picked up two injuries in last weekend's 26-23 win over the Carolina Panthers, starting the week with back-to-back DNPs. However, the 22-year-old would be upgraded to limited on Friday and now carries a questionable designation heading into Week 14. That he could at least get in a limited practice is good news for Irving, but it doesn't guarantee his being active for the matchup. If he plays, he'll be a strong RB1 option. If he can't, teammate Rachaad White is projected to handle the majority of the backfield touches, with Sean Tucker mixing in behind him. Irving is RotoBaller's PPR RB8 in this week's rankings.
Source: Jeremy Fowler
