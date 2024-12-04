Bucky Irving Does Not Practice On Wednesday
2 days agoTampa Bay Buccaneers rookie running back Bucky Irving (hip/back) did not participate during Wednesday's walk-through practice, according to Brianna Dix. The rookie standout sustained these injuries during last weekend's victory over the Carolina Panthers. While Irving did return to the game after the injuries, fantasy managers should continue to pay close attention to his status throughout the week. In this game, Irving posted a career-high 152 yards with a score and an additional 34 yards through the air. Over the past three weeks, Irving has begun to separate himself from No.2 option Rachaad White, as he has seen double-digit attempts and at least three targets in each contest. In addition, during this stretch, the Oregon product has averaged a strong 104.3 rushing yards per game. If Irving is good to go this weekend, he should be viewed as an RB1 facing the Las Vegas Raiders.
Source: Brianna Dix
