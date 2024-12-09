Bryce Mitchell Scores Knockout Win At UFC 310
3 days agoBryce Mitchell scored a third-round KO win over Kron Gracie at UFC 310. Mitchell ended a year-long layoff and was a massive favorite against Gracie. The American was able to control the fight as Gracie couldn't do much off his back, outside of one armbar attempt. In the third round, he slammed Gracie and then landed a brutal elbow that knocked the Brazilian out. With the win, Mitchell improved to 17-2 as a pro and 8-2 in the UFC.
Source: UFC
