Bryan Rust Tallies Two Points On Saturday
3 days agoPittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust tallied a goal and an assist during Saturday's victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Rust found the back of the net late in the opening frame on a snap shot. Then, in the third period, Rust tallied the primary assist on the eventual game-winning goal scored by Michael Bunting on the power-play. Rust has played a crucial role in Pittsburgh's recent turnaround, as he has tallied seven points (four goals, three assists) over his past six contests. During this span, Rust has taken at least two shots per game and logged at least two hits in four of them. Playing on the top line alongside Sidney Crosby should continue to present Rust with high-quality scoring chances. The 32-year-old should remain in most fantasy lineups and is a viable streaming option in favorable matchups for DFS.
Source: NHL.com
