Bruno Silva Gets TKO'd At UFC Tampa
2 weeks agoBruno Silva suffered a third-round TKO loss to Manel Kape on the main card of UFC Tampa on Saturday. Prior to this bout, Silva had won four straight. Against Kape, Silva was dominated for the entirety of the fight, until he got TKO'd in the third round. Throughout the fight, Silva landed a few low blows and was eventually deducted a point after landing a low blow on Kape. In 11:57 of action, Silva landed 57 significant strikes. With the loss, Silva is 14-6-2 as a pro and 4-3 with one NC in the UFC.
Source: UFC
