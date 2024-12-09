Browns Defense Picks Up One Sack In Week 14 Loss
3 days agoThe Cleveland Browns defense allowed 27 points while picking up one sack and forcing one turnover in a 27-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14. Cleveland failed to take advantage of the Steelers being without one of their top playmakers as George Pickens (groin) did not suit up for the contest. The Browns got their lone sack from Myles Garrett, who now has 11 on the season, while they also recovered a fumble by Cordarrelle Patterson. Cleveland will look to regroup heading into a Week 15 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Source: NFL.com
