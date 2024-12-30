Browns Defense Logs Four Sacks In Week 17 Loss
1 week agoThe Cleveland Browns defense turned in a solid effort in a 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. The Browns notched four sacks while failing to force any turnovers against a Tyler Huntley-led Dolphins offense on a rainy, windy day in Cleveland. They were led by Myles Garrett, who notched two sacks, giving him his fourth consecutive 14-sack season. The Browns draw a difficult Week 18 matchup against an explosive Baltimore Ravens offense.
Source: NFL.com
