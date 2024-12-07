Breece Hall Downgraded To Out
4 days agoAccording to Adam Schefter of ESPN, New York Jets running back Breece Hall (knee) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Miami Dolphins. Hall was labeled as doubtful on Friday's injury report and was already facing an uphill battle to suit up. As a result, fantasy managers should expect rookie Braelon Allen to operate as the lead option out of the backfield. Allen showed some upside early in the season, averaging a solid 4.5 yards per carry during the first five weeks, but he has struggled since and has averaged a mere 2.8 yards per carry from Week 6 and on. In addition, last weekend the No. 3 option on the depth chart, Isaiah Davis, excelled as a receiver and could see a significant amount of third-down opportunities on Sunday. Fantasy managers should view Allen as an RB2 based on volume but should temper expectations given his poor efficiency. Davis could be a viable RB3 in PPR formats given his receiving skills.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter