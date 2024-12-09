Brayden Point Records Second Consecutive Four-Point Game
2 days agoTampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point was involved in all of his squad's goals in Sunday's 4-2 win against Vancouver, finishing the contest with two goals and two assists. His second consecutive four-point outing included two power-play points. Point has scored a league-leading 10 power-play goals and boasts 18 markers in total, putting him third in the league. The Lightning star has also amassed 11 assists across 21 contests. This puts Point on track for his third consecutive 90-point campaign.
Source: ESPN
