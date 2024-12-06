Brayden Point Records Four Assists In Big Win
59 mins agoTampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point recorded his second career four-assist game in Thursday's 8-1 win over San Jose. He helped set up a power-play goal for Jake Guentzel and notched three even-strength assists as Anthony Cirelli, Nick Perbix, and Nicholas Paul found the back of the net. Point became the fifth player in franchise history with multiple four-assist games. The Lightning star has mostly done his scoring via goals this season, lighting the lamp 16 times, which puts him tied for third on the league's goal-scoring charts. Strangely, Point didn't have a single assist in nine November outings. He's managed 25 points (16 goals, nine assists) in 20 games over the course of the season.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN