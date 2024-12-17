Brandon Miller Exits Early With Ankle Injury, Won't Return
3 weeks agoCharlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (ankle) was removed from Monday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers after injuring his ankle during a layup attempt. He was ruled out by the team and won't return. Miller appeared to roll his ankle while landing on Sixers forward Guerschon Yabusele's foot. The 22-year-old put up 12 points in 31 minutes before being removed and had been Charlotte's main offensive weapon with LaMelo Ball out the past seven games before returning tonight. If Miller is forced to miss time, expect Cody Martin to pick up additional minutes.
Source: Charlotte Hornets PR
