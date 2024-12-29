Bo Nix Scores Thrice In Loss To Bengals
2 weeks agoDenver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix completed 24-of-31 passes for 219 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 30-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He added 31 yards on seven carries and threw one interception in the outing. What started as a defensive battle turned into a scoring fest, with the teams combining for 34 points in the fourth quarter and OT. The 24-year-old again put up a solid performance -- tossing at least three TDs for the fourth time this year and the second in his last three games. It's been an incredible debut campaign for Nix, who will look to keep his team's playoff hopes alive in Week 18 when they line up for a rematch against the visiting Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City held the rookie to 215 yards and two scores (no turnovers) back in Week 10 when Denver lost the game 16-14 on a blocked field goal.
Source: ESPN
