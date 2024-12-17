Blue Jays Agree With Ali Sanchez On Minor-League Deal
2 weeks agoThe Toronto Blue Jays agreed with free-agent catcher Ali Sanchez on a minor-league deal on Monday that includes an invite to big-league spring training. The 27-year-old backstop split time this past season in the minors with the Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs while also appearing in 31 major-league games in Miami. The Venezuelan catcher played went 14-for-84 (.167) with no homers, four RBI, 24 strikeouts and four walks in 96 plate appearances for the Fish in his first MLB action since 2021. In 48 games at Triple-A Iowa and Triple-A Jacksonville, Sanchez slashed .226/.310/.361 with only three home runs and 22 RBI. The light-hitting catcher will have a shot to win an Opening Day roster spot in Toronto as a backup in spring training, but he will most likely kick off the 2025 campaign in the minors with Triple-A Buffalo.
Source: Sportsnet.ca - Shi Davidi
